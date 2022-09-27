Janet Turner

Jan. 3, 1938–Sept. 26, 2022

Janet Ruth Turner, 84, passed away at home on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.

She was born Jan. 3, 1938, to the late Samuel and Hazel (Switzer) Jacobs.

She is survived by her children, Sheryl (Randy) Schar, of Sunbury, Sue (Ralph) Ingles, Donald Turner, and Douglas (Kim) Turner, all of Waterloo; grandchildren, Phillip (Jill) Schar, David (Liz) Schar, Cassie Ingles, and Joshua (Megan) Turner. Also surviving are nine great grandchildren; sister, Connie Jacobs; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Truman D. Turner; brother, Dan Jacobs; sister, Linda Gibson; and a nephew, Larry Jacobs.

Janet attended Rehobeth Church of Waterloo and was a 50-year member of Waterloo Eastern Star Chapter #447.

She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister.

She will be missed dearly.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Rehobeth Church in Waterloo, with Henry Hatfield officiating. Burial will follow in Rehobeth Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Lewis and Gillum Funeral Home of Oak Hill.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com.