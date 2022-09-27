Jonathan Thacker
Published 12:40 pm Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Jonathan Noah Thacker, 48, of Del Ray Beach, Florida, formerly of Chesapeake, died Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.
Visitation will be held from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. on Friday at Union Missionary Baptist Church in Chesapeake.
A memorial service will follow at 1p.m. at the church.
Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, is assisting the family.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.