Jonathan Thacker

Jonathan Noah Thacker, 48, of Del Ray Beach, Florida, formerly of Chesapeake, died Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. on Friday at Union Missionary Baptist Church in Chesapeake.

A memorial service will follow at 1p.m. at the church.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, is assisting the family.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.