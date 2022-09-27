Lady Vikings come together for 5-set win over Ironton

By Jim Walker

John Lennon and The Beatles had a hit song with “Come Together.”

The Symmes Valley Lady Vikings had their own hit on Monday as they came together for a five-set volleyball win over the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers.

The Lady Vikings won 12-25, 25-17, 21-25, 28-26 and 15-7 in the tiebreaker set.

“These girls played really hard tonight,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Amanda Carpenter. “I’m so proud how they came together and worked as a team.”

Hailee Beckett had a huge all-around game with 19 points including 5 aces, 2 blocks, 10 digs and 3 kills.

Kaitlin Maynard had 32 assists, 2 kills, 5 blocks and 18 digs, Mary Beth Back led with 40 digs, Desiree Simpson had 10 kills, a block and 10 digs while Kayley Maynard had 12 digs and 3 blocks.

The Lady Vikings junior varsity won in two sets.