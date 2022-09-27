U.S. Sen. Rob Portman: U.S. must provide Ukraine with tools needed to succeed

Vladimir Putin will continue his reign of terror against a neighbor that just wants to live in peace unless he knows that there are consequences.

He is betting that he can use terror to intimidate Ukraine and its allies into surrendering. Let me be clear, I want this brutal war to end as much as anyone else in this chamber, but the responsible way to end this war is not to stop providing our assistance to our allies and watch as Ukraine slowly falls to Russian domination.

The right way to end this war is to actually win it, to continue to provide Ukraine the weapons it needs to keep advancing and liberating territory like it did over these past few weeks. For the sake of global freedom, Ukraine must be allowed to end this war on its own terms, not Russia’s. That’s why when this chamber votes on the Continuing Resolution to keep the government open next week, I urge my colleagues to also support the expected supplemental request for additional Ukraine funding.

(…) This is one way we can show Vladimir Putin that we will not stand for his war crimes. The West and our allies all need to recognize that these Russian atrocities will not stop until there are more victories on the battlefield and until sanctions are more effective at cutting off funding to Russia’s war machine.

(…) With regard to the end game in Ukraine, that some have asked me about here on this floor, I believe Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Makarova said it well, “Ukraine will not rest until all our country is free, all our people are back and Russia is brought to justice.” As Russia’s military suffers setbacks in Ukraine, that’s actually good news for the freedom-loving countries of the world.

(…) It is in our interest that Russia’s military aggression ends here, the sword of Russian imperialism must be broken in Ukraine, by Ukrainians. And the United States and our allies need to continue to provide those brave Ukrainians with the tools they need to be successful.

— Excerpted from Senate floor remarks on Tuesday

Rob Portman is a Republican and the junior U.S. senator representing Ohio. His office can be reached at 202-224-3353.