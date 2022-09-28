EDITORIAL: Bringing color to the city

It’s been a summer of new murals for the City of Ironton.

Whether it is restoring existing works on the flood wall at the Ohio riverfront or the addition of new murals from groups such as Third and Center, Be Hope Church and Impact Prevention, the city has seen a visual revitalization to public spaces.

And it is not confined to just the riverfront. Third and Center’s projects have brought works of art from a group of local artists to Moulton’s Field, as well the underpass on North Fifth Street, where they partnered with students from Ironton High School.

Email newsletter signup

Not only do these projects improve the spaces, aesthetically, but they also give local and regional artists an opportunity to display their skills and show the value of art in the community.

Styles have ranged from quirky cartoons to inspirational messages to highlights of local history — and, in all cases, have provided a major improvement over drab concrete and, in some cases, replaced the eyesore of graffiti.

The last few months have shown the possibilities that can happen when groups work toward such a project and we thanks everyone involved and look forward to what is in store for the future.