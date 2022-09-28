John Bowman

John Bowman, of St. Petersburg, Florida, formerly of Ironton, passed away on Sept. 26, 2022, and went to heaven and is walking with Jesus.

John was the son of the late Manuel and Maggie Bowman.

He is a graduate of Rock Hill High School and went into the U.S. Army and returned home and married the love of his life, Jamie, from Dayton. They had two sons, Dan and Mike Bowman.

In addition, he is survived by­ one sister, Joann Bowman Preston, of Ironton; and one brother, Ken Bowman, of Florida.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Wanda Bowman Donohue and one brother, Don Bowman.

John will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Pray for his family.