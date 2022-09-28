Lady Pointers get passing grade vs. Lady Dragons

By Jim Walker

SOUTH POINT — The way to get a passing grade is to, well, pass.

That proved to be the key factor for the South Point Lady Pointers as they beat the Fairland Lady Dragons 5-1 in an Ohio Valley Conference soccer game on Tuesday.

“I was very proud of my girls tonight. They passed the ball very well tonight and our forwards were able to finish their shots very well,” said Lady Pointers’ coach Erin Jenkins.

Ella Cassidy had a hat trick with 3 goals while Jasmyn Jones scored the other 2 goals.

Jenna Gooderham, Neveah Huff, Jones and Cassidy all had an assist for the Lady Pointers (3-4, 3-1).

“Ella and Jasmyn play very well together and feed off of each other very well. They have found a groove and have become big scoring threats for us this season,” said Jenkins.

Jaidyn Malone had 3 saves and Makinzie Luhrsen 2 as they shared South Point goalkeeper duties.

“Our midfield (Bindi Staley, Huff, Gooderham, and Kendall Johnroe) did well with winning balls in the air as well,” said Jenkins. “Haylie Patrick, Jaycie Walters, Luca Pennington and All Stidham did well on defense limiting Fairland’s crosses.”

The Lady Pointers visit Green County on Thursday.

Fairland 0 1 = 1

South Point 2 3 = 5