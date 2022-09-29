Counseling Center has grand opening

Rehab facility begins operation this week

For the past year, residents of Ironton have seen construction going on across from the Lawrence County Courthouse and, on Friday, the results could be seen as the Counseling Center hosted a grand opening for its Lawrence County facility.

The drug and alcohol addiction recovery facility is the sixth for the Portsmouth-based company, which also has locations in Scioto, Jackson and Adams counties. They have 450 employees throughout southern Ohio, working to help clients achieve long-term mental and physical health goals.

Email newsletter signup

The company describes its Ironton location as “state of the art” and Terra Fannin, its Lawrence County director, said they would start serving clients there this week.

Fannin said clients could be court referred, family referred or self referred.

She gave a tour of the Ironton location at the opening, showing things such as the recreation room, noting that they will have a cross fit trainer working with clients and the exam room, stating there would be a nurse practitioner on hand as well.

She said the Ironton location will work with those in the 3.5 phase of the program, who are need of stabilization, until they move into the 2.5 program, off site, a 60-90 day program.

“That’s where the true counseling take place,” she said.

The Counseling Center was founded in the 1980s and provides behavioral health services to southern Ohio.

The company said the addition of the Lawrence County facility will add in major portions of their continuum of care, to offer more comprehensive treatment in a centralized location.

“Immediately, we are prepared to offer residential, partial hospitalization, intensive and general outpatient services, along with ancillary services that support individuals including 24 hours supervision, where appropriate, educational support, health and wellness programming, job training and placement, and transportation services,” Andy Albrecht, Counseling Center CEO, said.

The facility will also bring 15 jobs to Ironton, he said.

Fannin said that they offer a “holistic approach,” also focusing on health and wellness and serving as a career center to clients. She said their Franklin Furnace location offers vocational programs, while their New Boston facility serves mothers and their children.

For more information, visit www.thecounselingcenter.org.