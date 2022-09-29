Eunice Adkins

Nov. 15, 1944–Sept. 27, 2022

Rev. Eunice Carol Adkins, 77, widow of Rev. Charles Arthur Adkins Jr., of South Point, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at SOMC Portsmouth.

She was born on Nov. 15, 1944, in Centerville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Edward and Elizabeth Fink Hathaway.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded by her brother and sisters; Richard Ray Hathaway, Alice Pyles and Betty Ann Tuncepracert.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law; Rev. Rodney and Lois Adkins; two grandsons, Issac and Isaiah Adkins; three brothers and sisters-in-law; Rev. John and Elaine Hathaway, Robert and Rosie Hathaway, David and Sue Hathaway; two sisters, Dorthea Hathaway and Ruth McConnan; and a host of nephews and nieces.

She was a graduate from Sparta Merged High School and Ohio University and was an ordained Nazarene minister.

She and her husband pastored the Gethsemnia Church of the Nazarene and provided a nursing home ministry in South Point.

Funeral services will be conducted on Monday at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Rev. John Hathaway. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

Friends may call Monday, 11 a.m. until service time at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, West Virginia.

The funeral service will be live-streamed and condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.