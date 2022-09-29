Michael Wilds

Michael Anthony Wilds, 72, of Pedro, died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Ironton.

He is survived by his wife, Carol (Kelley) Wilds.

Email newsletter signup

Mass of Christian Burial will be noon Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, County Road 26, Ironton, with Father Wayne Morris officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday, 10:30 a.m. until time of the service at the church.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Wilds family during this difficult time.

To offer condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.