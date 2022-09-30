Jeri Fields: Three Social Security online musts

It’s never been easier to do business with us online. Often there is no need to call or visit an office. Here are three webpages that can make your life easier:

• Create Your Personal my Social Security Account. Did you know you already have access to much of your Social Security information? All you need to do is create or sign in to your personal my Social Security account. You can verify your earnings, get future benefit estimates, instantly get a benefit verification letter, and more, with your own personal my Social Security account, at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

• File for Your Retirement Online. Planning for retirement? Or looking to retire now? You can complete and submit your online application for retirement benefits in as little as 15 minutes at www.ssa.gov/retirement.

Email newsletter signup

• Stay Informed! Our blog is the place to be for Social Security news. We feature messages and information direct from our Acting Commissioner and other experts. When you subscribe, you’ll get an email each time we post a new blog so you can stay informed. Visit blog.ssa.gov.

Our online resources don’t end there. If you didn’t see what you need in the list above, visit us at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices.

Please share these pages with your friends and family.

Jeri Fields is the manager of the district Social Security office in Ironton.