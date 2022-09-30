Larry Tawney

Larry D. Tawney, 79, of South Point, died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Community Hospice, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Adkins Tawney

Email newsletter signup

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Jim Dillon officiating. Entombment will follow with Military Honors at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Visitation is noon–2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.