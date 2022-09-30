Mary Orengo
Published 4:22 pm Friday, September 30, 2022
Mary (Curnell) Orengo, 72, of Ironton, died on Wednesday, June 29, 2022
A memorial service will be 3 p.m. on Oct. 15 at City Mission Church, 710 N. Fifth St., Ironton.
Ash placement will be at Woodland Cemetery on .
Dinner held at the church after services.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Rosario Orengo.
She was a mother to Howard Orengo, Shirley Orengo Brown, John Orengo, Carlos Orengo and Marlene Orengo.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Bill Curnell; and sisters, Wanda Curnell, Ruth Bustetter and Donna Stevens.
Left behind are Alice Imes, Arlene Thibodaux, Jody (Jack) Stormes, David Curnell and Charlie Curnell.