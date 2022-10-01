Bobcats fall to Kent State in OT

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Marquez Cooper rushed for a career-high 240 yards including the winning touchdown in overtime, Dante Cephas made several clutch catches on his way to personal best 246 yards receiving and Kent State defeated Ohio 31-24 on Saturday in a Mid-American Conference opener for both teams.

After Kent State (2-3, 1-0) had a 47-yard field-goal attempt blocked to finish a wild final four minutes of regulation, Cephas made a catch and struggled through several defenders to reach the Ohio 1-yard line on the first play of overtime. It took three plays before Cooper scored.

Ohio (2-3, 0-1) reached the 5-yard line on its overtime possession but three straight incompletions ended the Bobcats’ bid.

Email newsletter signup

Ohio was leading 17-10 late in the fourth quarter when Cephas tied the game with a sterling 29-yard catch on the right edge of the end zone.

Ohio responded on its next play from scrimmage with Kurtis Rourke connecting on a 71-yard touchdown pass play with Sam Wiglusz.

Schlee tied the game with a 2-yard run, covering the final 36 yards of the 75-yard drive himself on the ground after Devontez Walker made a pair of big receptions.

Schlee threw for a career-high 398 yards and Walker had 107 yards receiving, another career high.

Rourke threw for 322 yards and two touchdowns for Ohio with Wiglusz collecting a career-high 115 yards receiving and Sieh Bangura adding 99 yards rushing.

Kent State had 736 yards of offense to Ohio’s 450.

hio 0 10 7 7 0 — 24 Kent St. 7 0 3 14 7 — 31

First Quarter

KENT-Cooper 3 run (Glass kick), 11:30.

Second Quarter

OHIO-McCormick 6 pass from Rourke (Vakos kick), 11:47.

OHIO-FG Vakos 28, 3:46.

Third Quarter

KENT-FG Glass 50, 9:51.

OHIO-S.Bangura 50 run (Vakos kick), :47.

Fourth Quarter

KENT-Cephas 29 pass from Schlee (Glass kick), 4:10.

OHIO-Wiglusz 71 pass from Rourke (Vakos kick), 3:54.

KENT-Schlee 2 run (Glass kick), 1:44.

First Overtime

KENT-Cooper 1 run (Glass kick), :00.

A-20,392.

___

OHIO KENT First downs 19 36 Total Net Yards 450 736 Rushes-yards 30-128 59-338 Passing 322 398 Punt Returns 1-8 1-3 Kickoff Returns 3-45 3-20 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 25-39-0 24-37-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-15 2-34 Punts 8-36.875 2-36.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 6-2 Penalties-Yards 4-35 9-80 Time of Possession 30:06 29:54

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING-Ohio, Bangura 18-99, McCormick 7-28, Rourke 5-1. Kent St., Cooper 40-240, Schlee 16-77, Walker 1-18, Bradford 2-3.

PASSING-Ohio, Rourke 25-39-0-322. Kent St., Schlee 24-37-0-398.

RECEIVING-Ohio, Wiglusz 6-115, M.Cross 5-63, Bangura 5-30, Kacmarek 4-48, Ja.Jones 2-26, Bostic 1-25, Drummond 1-9, McCormick 1-6. Kent St., Cephas 13-246, Walker 6-107, James 2-21, Leach 1-9, Bradford 1-8, Floriea 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS-Kent St., Glass 47, Glass 47.