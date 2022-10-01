Bobcats fall to Kent State in OT
Published 11:36 pm Saturday, October 1, 2022
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Marquez Cooper rushed for a career-high 240 yards including the winning touchdown in overtime, Dante Cephas made several clutch catches on his way to personal best 246 yards receiving and Kent State defeated Ohio 31-24 on Saturday in a Mid-American Conference opener for both teams.
After Kent State (2-3, 1-0) had a 47-yard field-goal attempt blocked to finish a wild final four minutes of regulation, Cephas made a catch and struggled through several defenders to reach the Ohio 1-yard line on the first play of overtime. It took three plays before Cooper scored.
Ohio (2-3, 0-1) reached the 5-yard line on its overtime possession but three straight incompletions ended the Bobcats’ bid.
Ohio was leading 17-10 late in the fourth quarter when Cephas tied the game with a sterling 29-yard catch on the right edge of the end zone.
Ohio responded on its next play from scrimmage with Kurtis Rourke connecting on a 71-yard touchdown pass play with Sam Wiglusz.
Schlee tied the game with a 2-yard run, covering the final 36 yards of the 75-yard drive himself on the ground after Devontez Walker made a pair of big receptions.
Schlee threw for a career-high 398 yards and Walker had 107 yards receiving, another career high.
Rourke threw for 322 yards and two touchdowns for Ohio with Wiglusz collecting a career-high 115 yards receiving and Sieh Bangura adding 99 yards rushing.
Kent State had 736 yards of offense to Ohio’s 450.
First Quarter
KENT-Cooper 3 run (Glass kick), 11:30.
Second Quarter
OHIO-McCormick 6 pass from Rourke (Vakos kick), 11:47.
OHIO-FG Vakos 28, 3:46.
Third Quarter
KENT-FG Glass 50, 9:51.
OHIO-S.Bangura 50 run (Vakos kick), :47.
Fourth Quarter
KENT-Cephas 29 pass from Schlee (Glass kick), 4:10.
OHIO-Wiglusz 71 pass from Rourke (Vakos kick), 3:54.
KENT-Schlee 2 run (Glass kick), 1:44.
First Overtime
KENT-Cooper 1 run (Glass kick), :00.
A-20,392.
|OHIO
|KENT
|First downs
|19
|36
|Total Net Yards
|450
|736
|Rushes-yards
|30-128
|59-338
|Passing
|322
|398
|Punt Returns
|1-8
|1-3
|Kickoff Returns
|3-45
|3-20
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-39-0
|24-37-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-15
|2-34
|Punts
|8-36.875
|2-36.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|6-2
|Penalties-Yards
|4-35
|9-80
|Time of Possession
|30:06
|29:54
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING-Ohio, Bangura 18-99, McCormick 7-28, Rourke 5-1. Kent St., Cooper 40-240, Schlee 16-77, Walker 1-18, Bradford 2-3.
PASSING-Ohio, Rourke 25-39-0-322. Kent St., Schlee 24-37-0-398.
RECEIVING-Ohio, Wiglusz 6-115, M.Cross 5-63, Bangura 5-30, Kacmarek 4-48, Ja.Jones 2-26, Bostic 1-25, Drummond 1-9, McCormick 1-6. Kent St., Cephas 13-246, Walker 6-107, James 2-21, Leach 1-9, Bradford 1-8, Floriea 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS-Kent St., Glass 47, Glass 47.