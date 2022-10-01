Colombi, Laborn lead Marshall past Gardner-Webb 28-7

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Henry Colombi threw two first-half touchdown passes, Khalan Laborn ran for two scores in the second half and Marshall rolled to a 28-7 victory over FCS-member Gardner-Webb on Saturday.

Colombi connected with A.J. Turner for a 24-yard touchdown and a 7-0 Marshall lead, but freshman Ty Anderson picked off a Colombi pass and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 7 after one quarter.

Marshall (3-2) took a 14-7 lead into halftime when Colombi passed to Corey Gammage for a 10-yard score with 5:48 left in the second quarter.

Laborn’s 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter pushed the Thundering Herd’s lead to 21-7. He ended the scoring with a 78-yard run on first down in the final period.

Laborn finished with a career-high 191 yards on 35 carries. Colombi completed 13 of 20 passes for 138 yards.

Bailey Fisher completed just 9 of 28 passes for 114 yards with three interceptions for the Bulldogs (1-4).

Gardner-Webb 7 0 0 0 — 7 Marshall 7 7 7 7 — 28

First Quarter

MRSH-A.Turner 24 pass from Colombi (Verhoff kick), 9:16.

WEBB-T.Anderson 45 interception return (Billingsley kick), 3:03.

Second Quarter

MRSH-Gammage 10 pass from Colombi (Verhoff kick), 5:48.

Third Quarter

MRSH-Laborn 1 run (Verhoff kick), 11:09.

Fourth Quarter

MRSH-Laborn 78 run (Verhoff kick), 8:11.

A-19,845.

___

WEBB MRSH First downs 7 21 Total Net Yards 143 421 Rushes-yards 19-19 53-236 Passing 124 185 Punt Returns 0-0 2-21 Kickoff Returns 1-10 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 1-45 3-22 Comp-Att-Int 11-32-3 21-33-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-22 3-14 Punts 10-37.7 8-41.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0 Penalties-Yards 4-25 10-96 Time of Possession 21:28 38:26

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING-Gardner-Webb, D.Jones 4-37, Crankfield 2-7, Jay.Brown 6-6, Luther 1-(minus 7), Caldwell 1-(minus 9), Fisher 5-(minus 15). Marshall, Laborn 35-191, Fancher 5-29, Turner 5-24, Coombs 1-(minus 3), Colombi 7-(minus 5).

PASSING-Gardner-Webb, Fisher 9-28-3-114, Caldwell 2-2-0-10, Floyd 0-2-0-0. Marshall, Colombi 13-20-1-138, Fancher 8-13-0-47.

RECEIVING-Gardner-Webb, D.Thomas 2-49, D.Jones 2-21, Haywood 2-16, Crankfield 2-(minus 4), Jay.Brown 1-17, Graham 1-13, Burns 1-12. Marshall, Gammage 6-54, C.Montgomery 5-72, Keaton 3-12, Laborn 2-2, Turner 1-24, Ahmed 1-7, J.Harrison 1-5, De.Miller 1-5, Coombs 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS-Marshall, Verhoff 34.