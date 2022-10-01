Colombi, Laborn lead Marshall past Gardner-Webb 28-7
Published 11:32 pm Saturday, October 1, 2022
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Henry Colombi threw two first-half touchdown passes, Khalan Laborn ran for two scores in the second half and Marshall rolled to a 28-7 victory over FCS-member Gardner-Webb on Saturday.
Colombi connected with A.J. Turner for a 24-yard touchdown and a 7-0 Marshall lead, but freshman Ty Anderson picked off a Colombi pass and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 7 after one quarter.
Marshall (3-2) took a 14-7 lead into halftime when Colombi passed to Corey Gammage for a 10-yard score with 5:48 left in the second quarter.
Email newsletter signup
Laborn’s 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter pushed the Thundering Herd’s lead to 21-7. He ended the scoring with a 78-yard run on first down in the final period.
Laborn finished with a career-high 191 yards on 35 carries. Colombi completed 13 of 20 passes for 138 yards.
Bailey Fisher completed just 9 of 28 passes for 114 yards with three interceptions for the Bulldogs (1-4).
|Gardner-Webb
|7
|0
|0
|0
|—
|7
|Marshall
|7
|7
|7
|7
|—
|28
First Quarter
MRSH-A.Turner 24 pass from Colombi (Verhoff kick), 9:16.
WEBB-T.Anderson 45 interception return (Billingsley kick), 3:03.
Second Quarter
MRSH-Gammage 10 pass from Colombi (Verhoff kick), 5:48.
Third Quarter
MRSH-Laborn 1 run (Verhoff kick), 11:09.
Fourth Quarter
MRSH-Laborn 78 run (Verhoff kick), 8:11.
A-19,845.
___
|WEBB
|MRSH
|First downs
|7
|21
|Total Net Yards
|143
|421
|Rushes-yards
|19-19
|53-236
|Passing
|124
|185
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-21
|Kickoff Returns
|1-10
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-45
|3-22
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-32-3
|21-33-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-22
|3-14
|Punts
|10-37.7
|8-41.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-25
|10-96
|Time of Possession
|21:28
|38:26
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING-Gardner-Webb, D.Jones 4-37, Crankfield 2-7, Jay.Brown 6-6, Luther 1-(minus 7), Caldwell 1-(minus 9), Fisher 5-(minus 15). Marshall, Laborn 35-191, Fancher 5-29, Turner 5-24, Coombs 1-(minus 3), Colombi 7-(minus 5).
PASSING-Gardner-Webb, Fisher 9-28-3-114, Caldwell 2-2-0-10, Floyd 0-2-0-0. Marshall, Colombi 13-20-1-138, Fancher 8-13-0-47.
RECEIVING-Gardner-Webb, D.Thomas 2-49, D.Jones 2-21, Haywood 2-16, Crankfield 2-(minus 4), Jay.Brown 1-17, Graham 1-13, Burns 1-12. Marshall, Gammage 6-54, C.Montgomery 5-72, Keaton 3-12, Laborn 2-2, Turner 1-24, Ahmed 1-7, J.Harrison 1-5, De.Miller 1-5, Coombs 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS-Marshall, Verhoff 34.