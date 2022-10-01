Haunted Tunnel returns today

The Ironton Lions Club’s Haunted Tunnel is set to reopen for this year tonight.

The attraction will be open from 7:30-11 p.m. each Saturday through the end of October.

It has been a tradition for more than two decades (except for 2020, when it was closed for the COVID-19 pandemic) in the old State Route 75 tunnel, in the hillside off what is now State Route 93, near The Hills shopping center and the U.S. 52 exit.

Email newsletter signup

Admission is $10 per person.

“We hope it goes well and everyone has a good time this year,” Lou Pyles, with the Lions Club, said.