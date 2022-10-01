Haunted Tunnel returns today

Published 12:00 am Saturday, October 1, 2022

By Heath Harrison

The Ironton Lions Club will bring the scares back to its Haunted Tunnel as it opens up this weekend. (The Ironton Tribune | File Photo)

The Ironton Lions Club’s Haunted Tunnel is set to reopen for this year tonight.

The attraction will be open from 7:30-11 p.m. each Saturday through the end of October.

It has been a tradition for more than two decades (except for 2020, when it was closed for the COVID-19 pandemic) in the old State Route 75 tunnel, in the hillside off what is now State Route 93, near The Hills shopping center and the U.S. 52 exit.

Admission is $10 per person.

“We hope it goes well and everyone has a good time this year,” Lou Pyles, with the Lions Club, said.

