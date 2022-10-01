Panthers show character despite loss to Trojans

By Jim Walker

CHESAPEAKE — When you lose 62-0, most people would expect a team to be crushed mentally.

Despite being heavy underdogs again, the Chesapeake Panthers proved they have some character as they put last week’s loss to Ironton behind them and threw a scare into the Portsmouth Trojans before falling 35-12 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday.

Portsmouth (4-3, 3-1) scored on its first possession of the game as Tyler Duncan hit Reade Pendleton with a 9-yard touchdown pass. Zach Roth kicked the first of 5 conversions.

But Curtis Brandenburg returned the ensuing kickoff to the Trojans’ 48-yard line to set up a 24-yard TD pass from Jacob Harris to Dannie Maynard.

The conversion kick was blocked and the Panthers trailed 7-6.

Portsmouth drove into Chesapeake territory on its next possession only to fumble and the Panthers recovered at the 46.

The Panthers (2-5, 0-4) took advantage of the turnover as Harris and Maynard got the ball to the Trojans 20 with a 32-yard completion. But the drive stalled and the Panthers turned the ball over on downs.

Portsmouth opened up some breathing room as Duncan hit Coal Heiland on a 67-yard pass play and it was 14-6.

But the Panthers answered with a drive that culminated when Marcus Burnside ran the final yard into the end zone. Chesapeake went for the 2-point conversion to tie the game but the pass fell incomplete and it was 14-12.

The Trojans put together another drive that ended on a 1-yard pass from Duncan to Pendleton and it was 21-12 at the break.

Portsmouth put together a scoring drive in the third quarter as Brenden Truett capped the march with a 5-yard TD run and it was 28-12.

In the fourth quarter, the Trojans put together a nearly 6-minute drive that ended with Duncan keeping the ball and running 20 yards for the touchdown and make it 35-12.

The Trojans had 409 total yards with Duncan hitting 20-of-25 passes for 214 yards and 2 TDs. They ran for 195 yards with Truett carrying 10 times for 82 yards and Beau Hammond 12 times for 72 yards.

Pendleton had 11 receptions for 84 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Maynard had 4 receptions for 80 yards and a score for the Panthers. Harris was 7-of-15 passing for 119 yards. Burnside ran 13 times for 54 yards as the Panthers rushed for 95 yards.

Next Friday in league games, the Panthers visit South Point and Portsmouth will host Fairland.

Portsmouth 7 14 7 7 = 35

Chesapeake 6 6 0 0 = 12

First Quarter

Prt — Reade Pendleton 9 pass from Tyler Duncan (Zach Roth kick)

Ch — Dannie Maynard 24 pass from Jacob Harris (kick blocked)

Second Quarter

Prt — Nolan Heiland 67 pass from Tyler Duncan (Zach Roth kick)

Ch — Marcus Burnside 1 run (pass failed)

Prt — Reade Pendleton 1 pass from Tyler Duncan (Zach Roth kick)

Third Quarter

Prt — Brenden Truett 5 run (Zach Roth kick)

Fourth Quarter

Prt — Tyler Duncan 20 run (Zach Roth kick)

———

Prt Ch

First downs 23 12

Rushes-yards 32-195 34-95

Passing yards 214 119

Total yards 409 214

Cmp-Att-Int 20-25-0 7-15-0

Fumbles-lost 3-1 1-0

Penalties-yards 8-80 9-65

———

Individual Leaders

RUSHING–Portsmouth: Brenden Truett 10-82 TD, Beau Hammond 12-72, Tyler Duncan 7-47 TD, team 3-minus 3; Chesapeake: Marcus Burnside 13-54 TD, Ryan Martin 4-29, Curtis Brandenburg 3-12, Camron Shockley 8-8.

PASSING–Portsmouth: Tyler Duncan 20-25-0 214 3TD; Chesapeake: Jacob Harris 7-15-0 119 TD.

RECEIVING–Portsmouth: Reade Pendleton 11-84 2TD, Nolan Heiland 2-80 TD, Chase Heiland 3-29, Jayden Duncan 3-15, Nathaniel Berry 1-6; Chesapeake: Dannie Maynard 4-80 TD, Ryan Martin 1-23, Camron Shockley 2-16.