Saturday’s College Football Scores
Published 11:46 pm Saturday, October 1, 2022
EAST
Alfred St. 30, Anna Maria 25
Assumption 28, S. Connecticut 14
Bentley 41, Franklin Pierce 0
Bloomsburg 21, West Chester 16
Bluefield State 22, Apprentice 19
Boston College 34, Louisville 33
Bowie St. 53, Livingstone 7
Bridgewater (Mass.) 82, Fitchburg St. 0
Brockport 25, St. John Fisher 0
Buffalo 24, Miami (Ohio) 20
California (Pa.) 59, Clarion 14
Carnegie Mellon 10, Westminster (Pa.) 0
Castleton 39, Dean 0
Catholic 42, MIT 7
Christopher Newport 20, Rowan 14
Colby 38, Bates 17
Cornell 34, Colgate 31
Cortland 28, Morrisville St. 7
Delaware 24, Towson 10
Delaware St. 14, Robert Morris 9
Delaware Valley 26, Stevenson 7
Edinboro 16, Mercyhurst 13
Endicott 20, Husson 0
FDU-Florham 28, Misericordia 14
Fairmont St. 10, Concord 9
Fordham 59, Georgetown 38
Gallaudet 52, Keystone 44
Gannon 21, Seton Hill 10
Georgia St. 31, Army 14
Glenville St. 35, West Liberty 14
Grove City 14, Case Western 13
Holy Cross 30, Harvard 21
Ithaca 31, Hobart 7
Johns Hopkins 43, Franklin & Marshall 26
Kings (Pa.) 28, Lycoming 23
Kutztown 24, East Stroudsburg 20
Lafayette 24, Bucknell 14
Lebanon Valley 32, Alvernia 6
Marshall 28, Gardner-Webb 7
Maryland 27, Michigan St. 13
Mass. Maritime 20, Westfield St. 9
McDaniel 21, Dickinson 13
Merchant Marine 41, WPI 14
Merrimack 24, LIU Brooklyn 23
Middlebury 20, Bowdoin 10
Millersville 42, Lock Haven 12
Monmouth (NJ) 35, Lehigh 7
Moravian 51, Juniata 7
Morgan St. 44, Va. Lynchburg 10
Muhlenberg 56, Gettysburg 17
New England 37, Curry 21
New Haven 21, St. Anselm 10
Norwich 31, Coast Guard 23
Pace 45, Post 6
Penn St. 17, Northwestern 7
Plymouth St. 14, Framingham St. 9
Princeton 24, Columbia 6
RPI 31, Rochester 3
Rhode Island 38, Brown 10
Sacred Heart 31, Norfolk St. 14
Salisbury 30, Montclair St. 7
Shepherd 30, Shippensburg 13
St. Francis (Pa.) 39, CCSU 13
St. Thomas (Minn.) 38, Marist 24
Stonehill 24, Duquesne 20
Susquehanna 17, Ursinus 12
Syracuse 59, Wagner 0
Thiel 27, Bethany (WV) 26
Trinity (Conn.) 20, Amherst 3
Tufts 35, Williams 28
Uconn 19, Fresno St. 14
Union (NY) 45, Buffalo St. 0
Utica 57, Hartwick 7
Villanova 45, Maine 20
W. New England 47, Nichols 14
Washington & Jefferson 66, Allegheny 14
Wesleyan (Conn.) 49, Hamilton 14
Wheeling Jesuit 37, WV Wesleyan 0
Wilkes 27, Albright 0
William & Mary 27, Stony Brook 10
William Paterson 22, Kean 15
Yale 34, Howard 26
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 35, Bethune-Cookman 27
Albany St. (Ga.) 20, Miles 3
Appalachian St. 49, The Citadel 0
Belhaven 34, Methodist 27
Benedict 45, Fort Valley St. 13
Birmingham Southern 24, Berry 10
Bridgewater (Va.) 27, Hampden-Sydney 17
Campbell 48, NC Central 18
Carson-Newman 24, Newberry 14
Central St. (Ohio) 35, Allen 32
Centre 21, Rhodes 7
Chattanooga 24, ETSU 16
Clemson 30, NC State 20
Coastal Carolina 34, Georgia Southern 30
Davidson 31, Butler 0
Delta St. 70, Valdosta St. 31
Duke 38, Virginia 17
E. Kentucky 35, S. Utah 28
East Carolina 48, South Florida 28
Elon 30, Richmond 27, 2OT
Florida A&M 34, MVSU 7
Jacksonville St. 35, Kennesaw St. 28, OT
James Madison 40, Texas State 13
Kentucky Wesleyan 31, Hillsdale 27
LSU 21, Auburn 17
Lane 28, Tennessee St. 27, OT
Liberty 38, Old Dominion 24
Memphis 24, Temple 3
Mercer 42, Wofford 7
Millsaps 30, Sewanee 27
Mississippi 22, Kentucky 19
Mississippi College 39, West Georgia 38
Mississippi St. 42, Texas A&M 24
Morehead St. 14, Presbyterian 10
NC A&T 24, Bryant 13
North Carolina 41, Virginia Tech 10
Northwestern St. 36, Nicholls 33
Prairie View 34, Grambling St. 14
Randolph Macon 48, Guilford 19
SE Louisiana 48, Murray St. 14
Samford 34, Furman 27
Shenandoah 20, Ferrum 0
South Alabama 20, Louisiana-Lafayette 17
Southern U. 59, Ark.-Pine Bluff 3
Trinity (Texas) 28, Hendrix 7
Troy 34, W. Kentucky 27
Tuskegee 45, Clark Atlanta 43, 2OT
UT Martin 45, Tennessee Tech 28
UTEP 41, Charlotte 35
Virginia St. 28, Shaw 24
Virginia Union 69, St. Augustines 0
W. Carolina 38, VMI 17
Wake Forest 31, Florida St. 21
Washington & Lee 31, Averett 0
West Alabama 37, Shorter 14
West Florida 34, North Greenville 31
Wingate 31, Erskine 7
MIDWEST
Adrian 22, Hope 10
Albion 48, Kalamazoo 6
Alma 40, Trine 21
Ashland 56, Northwood (Mich.) 17
Aurora 62, Wis. Lutheran 17
Baldwin Wallace 33, Marietta 29
Ball St. 44, N. Illinois 38, 2OT
Bemidji St. 59, Minot St. 14
Bethel (Minn. ) 30, Gustavus Adolphus 27
Bowling Green 31, Akron 28
Carleton 56, Macalester 27
Carroll (Wis.) 44, Augustana (Ill.) 41, 2OT
Carthage 57, Elmhurst 21
Cent. Missouri 35, Northeastern St. 13
Cent. Oklahoma 45, Lincoln (Mo.) 3
Central 58, Nebraska Wesleyan 0
Chicago 50, Knox 14
Concordia (Wis.) 42, Rockford 21
Davenport 52, Michigan Tech 38
Dayton 27, Drake 14
DePauw 17, Denison 13
Dubuque 46, Buena Vista 16
E. Michigan 20, Umass 13
Emporia St. 42, Washburn 35
Eureka 27, Concordia (Ill.) 13
Ferris St. 38, Findlay 7
Franklin 37, Bluffton 27
Georgia 26, Missouri 22
Grand Valley St. 29, Saginaw Valley St. 10
Greenville 30, Martin Luther 27
Grinnell 28, Beloit 20
Hanover 37, Defiance 20
Heidelberg 42, Muskingum 21
Hiram 34, Oberlin 7
Illinois 34, Wisconsin 10
Illinois Wesleyan 38, Millikin 24
Indianapolis 44, SW Baptist 17
John Carroll 59, Wilmington (Ohio) 0
Kansas 14, Iowa St. 11
Kansas St. 37, Texas Tech 28
Kent St. 31, Ohio 24, OT
Lake Forest 41, Cornell (Iowa) 10
Luther 33, Simpson 23
Mary 27, Northern St. 26, OT
McKendree 45, William Jewell 34
Michigan 27, Iowa 14
Minn. Duluth 36, Minn. St. (Moorhead) 28
Minn.-Morris 28, Westminster (Mo.) 8
Minnesota St. 25, Concordia (St.P.) 15
Monmouth (Ill.) 62, Lawrence 6
Mount St. Joseph 55, Manchester 20
Mount Union 45, Ohio Northern 0
N. Dakota St. 27, Youngstown St. 14
N. Iowa 20, Indiana St. 14
N. Michigan 37, Wayne St. (Mich.) 30
NW Missouri St. 16, Missouri Western 3
Nebraska 35, Indiana 21
North Central 33, Wheaton (Ill.) 20
North Dakota 48, Missouri St. 31
Northwestern (Minn.) 30, Finlandia 0
Notre Dame (Ohio) 49, Charleston (WV) 24
Ohio Dominican 21, Walsh 0
Ohio St. 49, Rutgers 10
Ohio Wesleyan 35, Wooster 7
Otterbein 35, Capital 28
Pittsburg St. 38, Missouri Southern 9
Purdue 20, Minnesota 10
Ripon 23, Illinois College 21
Rose Hulman 45, Anderson (Ind.) 7
S. Dakota St. 34, W. Illinois 10
S. Illinois 19, Illinois St. 14
SE Missouri 49, Lindenwood (Mo.) 28
SW Minnesota 47, Upper Iowa 7
Sioux Falls 31, Augustana (SD) 24
St. John’s (Minn.) 35, Concordia (Moor.) 28
St. Norbert 26, Benedictine (Ill.) 12
St. Olaf 41, Augsburg 36
St. Scholastica 43, Hamline 42
Tiffin 52, Lake Erie 27
Toledo 38, Cent. Michigan 17
W. Michigan 44, New Hampshire 7
W. Virginia St. 30, Alderson-Broaddus 3
Wabash 42, Wittenberg 35
Wartburg 42, Loras 3
Washington (Mo.) 56, North Park 21
Winona St. 38, Wayne St. (Neb.) 14
Wis.-Oshkosh 46, Wis.-Platteville 7
Wis.-River Falls 56, Wis.-Stevens Pt 3
Wis.-Stout 73, Wis.-Eau Claire 29
Wis.-Whitewater 34, Wis.-La Crosse 31
SOUTHWEST
Alabama 49, Arkansas 26
Alabama St. 16, Texas Southern 13
Arkansas St. 45, Louisiana-Monroe 28
Arkansas Tech 48, S. Nazarene 35
Cent. Arkansas 49, Austin Peay 20
Cincinnati 31, Tulsa 21
E. Texas Baptist 31, Southwestern (Texas) 10
East Central 34, S. Arkansas 22
Hardin Simmons 45, McMurry 13
Harding 38, Oklahoma Baptist 23
Henderson St. 31, SE Oklahoma 23
Houston Baptist 37, Lamar 34
Howard Payne 56, Sul Ross St. 42
Incarnate Word 48, McNeese St. 20
Mary Hardin-Baylor 38, Austin 7
North Texas 45, FAU 28
Oklahoma St. 36, Baylor 25
Ouachita Baptist 48, NW Oklahoma 7
Rice 28, UAB 24
SW Oklahoma 37, Ark.-Monticello 27
Sam Houston St. 17, Stephen F. Austin 16
TCU 55, Oklahoma 24
Texas 38, West Virginia 20
FAR WEST
Air Force 13, Navy 10
Angelo St. 30, W. Oregon 7
CSU-Pueblo 75, Fort Lewis 3
Claremont Mudd 41, La Verne 13
Colorado Mines 45, Chadron St. 9
FIU 21, New Mexico St. 7
Linfield 72, Puget Sound 2
Montana 28, Idaho St. 20
Pacific (Ore.) 35, Willamette 0
Pacific Lutheran 13, George Fox 12
Portland St. 35, N. Arizona 27
San Jose St. 33, Wyoming 16
Utah 42, Oregon St. 16
Washington St. 28, California 9
Whitworth 66, Lewis & Clark 28