Saturday’s College Football Scores

Published 11:46 pm Saturday, October 1, 2022

By The Associated Press

EAST

Alfred St. 30, Anna Maria 25

Assumption 28, S. Connecticut 14

Bentley 41, Franklin Pierce 0

Bloomsburg 21, West Chester 16

Bluefield State 22, Apprentice 19

Boston College 34, Louisville 33

Bowie St. 53, Livingstone 7

Bridgewater (Mass.) 82, Fitchburg St. 0

Brockport 25, St. John Fisher 0

Buffalo 24, Miami (Ohio) 20

California (Pa.) 59, Clarion 14

Carnegie Mellon 10, Westminster (Pa.) 0

Castleton 39, Dean 0

Catholic 42, MIT 7

Christopher Newport 20, Rowan 14

Colby 38, Bates 17

Cornell 34, Colgate 31

Cortland 28, Morrisville St. 7

Delaware 24, Towson 10

Delaware St. 14, Robert Morris 9

Delaware Valley 26, Stevenson 7

Edinboro 16, Mercyhurst 13

Endicott 20, Husson 0

FDU-Florham 28, Misericordia 14

Fairmont St. 10, Concord 9

Fordham 59, Georgetown 38

Gallaudet 52, Keystone 44

Gannon 21, Seton Hill 10

Georgia St. 31, Army 14

Glenville St. 35, West Liberty 14

Grove City 14, Case Western 13

Holy Cross 30, Harvard 21

Ithaca 31, Hobart 7

Johns Hopkins 43, Franklin & Marshall 26

Kings (Pa.) 28, Lycoming 23

Kutztown 24, East Stroudsburg 20

Lafayette 24, Bucknell 14

Lebanon Valley 32, Alvernia 6

Marshall 28, Gardner-Webb 7

Maryland 27, Michigan St. 13

Mass. Maritime 20, Westfield St. 9

McDaniel 21, Dickinson 13

Merchant Marine 41, WPI 14

Merrimack 24, LIU Brooklyn 23

Middlebury 20, Bowdoin 10

Millersville 42, Lock Haven 12

Monmouth (NJ) 35, Lehigh 7

Moravian 51, Juniata 7

Morgan St. 44, Va. Lynchburg 10

Muhlenberg 56, Gettysburg 17

New England 37, Curry 21

New Haven 21, St. Anselm 10

Norwich 31, Coast Guard 23

Pace 45, Post 6

Penn St. 17, Northwestern 7

Plymouth St. 14, Framingham St. 9

Princeton 24, Columbia 6

RPI 31, Rochester 3

Rhode Island 38, Brown 10

Sacred Heart 31, Norfolk St. 14

Salisbury 30, Montclair St. 7

Shepherd 30, Shippensburg 13

St. Francis (Pa.) 39, CCSU 13

St. Thomas (Minn.) 38, Marist 24

Stonehill 24, Duquesne 20

Susquehanna 17, Ursinus 12

Syracuse 59, Wagner 0

Thiel 27, Bethany (WV) 26

Trinity (Conn.) 20, Amherst 3

Tufts 35, Williams 28

Uconn 19, Fresno St. 14

Union (NY) 45, Buffalo St. 0

Utica 57, Hartwick 7

Villanova 45, Maine 20

W. New England 47, Nichols 14

Washington & Jefferson 66, Allegheny 14

Wesleyan (Conn.) 49, Hamilton 14

Wheeling Jesuit 37, WV Wesleyan 0

Wilkes 27, Albright 0

William & Mary 27, Stony Brook 10

William Paterson 22, Kean 15

Yale 34, Howard 26

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 35, Bethune-Cookman 27

Albany St. (Ga.) 20, Miles 3

Appalachian St. 49, The Citadel 0

Belhaven 34, Methodist 27

Benedict 45, Fort Valley St. 13

Birmingham Southern 24, Berry 10

Bridgewater (Va.) 27, Hampden-Sydney 17

Campbell 48, NC Central 18

Carson-Newman 24, Newberry 14

Central St. (Ohio) 35, Allen 32

Centre 21, Rhodes 7

Chattanooga 24, ETSU 16

Clemson 30, NC State 20

Coastal Carolina 34, Georgia Southern 30

Davidson 31, Butler 0

Delta St. 70, Valdosta St. 31

Duke 38, Virginia 17

E. Kentucky 35, S. Utah 28

East Carolina 48, South Florida 28

Elon 30, Richmond 27, 2OT

Florida A&M 34, MVSU 7

Jacksonville St. 35, Kennesaw St. 28, OT

James Madison 40, Texas State 13

Kentucky Wesleyan 31, Hillsdale 27

LSU 21, Auburn 17

Lane 28, Tennessee St. 27, OT

Liberty 38, Old Dominion 24

Memphis 24, Temple 3

Mercer 42, Wofford 7

Millsaps 30, Sewanee 27

Mississippi 22, Kentucky 19

Mississippi College 39, West Georgia 38

Mississippi St. 42, Texas A&M 24

Morehead St. 14, Presbyterian 10

NC A&T 24, Bryant 13

North Carolina 41, Virginia Tech 10

Northwestern St. 36, Nicholls 33

Prairie View 34, Grambling St. 14

Randolph Macon 48, Guilford 19

SE Louisiana 48, Murray St. 14

Samford 34, Furman 27

Shenandoah 20, Ferrum 0

South Alabama 20, Louisiana-Lafayette 17

Southern U. 59, Ark.-Pine Bluff 3

Trinity (Texas) 28, Hendrix 7

Troy 34, W. Kentucky 27

Tuskegee 45, Clark Atlanta 43, 2OT

UT Martin 45, Tennessee Tech 28

UTEP 41, Charlotte 35

Virginia St. 28, Shaw 24

Virginia Union 69, St. Augustines 0

W. Carolina 38, VMI 17

Wake Forest 31, Florida St. 21

Washington & Lee 31, Averett 0

West Alabama 37, Shorter 14

West Florida 34, North Greenville 31

Wingate 31, Erskine 7

MIDWEST

Adrian 22, Hope 10

Albion 48, Kalamazoo 6

Alma 40, Trine 21

Ashland 56, Northwood (Mich.) 17

Aurora 62, Wis. Lutheran 17

Baldwin Wallace 33, Marietta 29

Ball St. 44, N. Illinois 38, 2OT

Bemidji St. 59, Minot St. 14

Bethel (Minn. ) 30, Gustavus Adolphus 27

Bowling Green 31, Akron 28

Carleton 56, Macalester 27

Carroll (Wis.) 44, Augustana (Ill.) 41, 2OT

Carthage 57, Elmhurst 21

Cent. Missouri 35, Northeastern St. 13

Cent. Oklahoma 45, Lincoln (Mo.) 3

Central 58, Nebraska Wesleyan 0

Chicago 50, Knox 14

Concordia (Wis.) 42, Rockford 21

Davenport 52, Michigan Tech 38

Dayton 27, Drake 14

DePauw 17, Denison 13

Dubuque 46, Buena Vista 16

E. Michigan 20, Umass 13

Emporia St. 42, Washburn 35

Eureka 27, Concordia (Ill.) 13

Ferris St. 38, Findlay 7

Franklin 37, Bluffton 27

Georgia 26, Missouri 22

Grand Valley St. 29, Saginaw Valley St. 10

Greenville 30, Martin Luther 27

Grinnell 28, Beloit 20

Hanover 37, Defiance 20

Heidelberg 42, Muskingum 21

Hiram 34, Oberlin 7

Illinois 34, Wisconsin 10

Illinois Wesleyan 38, Millikin 24

Indianapolis 44, SW Baptist 17

John Carroll 59, Wilmington (Ohio) 0

Kansas 14, Iowa St. 11

Kansas St. 37, Texas Tech 28

Kent St. 31, Ohio 24, OT

Lake Forest 41, Cornell (Iowa) 10

Luther 33, Simpson 23

Mary 27, Northern St. 26, OT

McKendree 45, William Jewell 34

Michigan 27, Iowa 14

Minn. Duluth 36, Minn. St. (Moorhead) 28

Minn.-Morris 28, Westminster (Mo.) 8

Minnesota St. 25, Concordia (St.P.) 15

Monmouth (Ill.) 62, Lawrence 6

Mount St. Joseph 55, Manchester 20

Mount Union 45, Ohio Northern 0

N. Dakota St. 27, Youngstown St. 14

N. Iowa 20, Indiana St. 14

N. Michigan 37, Wayne St. (Mich.) 30

NW Missouri St. 16, Missouri Western 3

Nebraska 35, Indiana 21

North Central 33, Wheaton (Ill.) 20

North Dakota 48, Missouri St. 31

Northwestern (Minn.) 30, Finlandia 0

Notre Dame (Ohio) 49, Charleston (WV) 24

Ohio Dominican 21, Walsh 0

Ohio St. 49, Rutgers 10

Ohio Wesleyan 35, Wooster 7

Otterbein 35, Capital 28

Pittsburg St. 38, Missouri Southern 9

Purdue 20, Minnesota 10

Ripon 23, Illinois College 21

Rose Hulman 45, Anderson (Ind.) 7

S. Dakota St. 34, W. Illinois 10

S. Illinois 19, Illinois St. 14

SE Missouri 49, Lindenwood (Mo.) 28

SW Minnesota 47, Upper Iowa 7

Sioux Falls 31, Augustana (SD) 24

St. John’s (Minn.) 35, Concordia (Moor.) 28

St. Norbert 26, Benedictine (Ill.) 12

St. Olaf 41, Augsburg 36

St. Scholastica 43, Hamline 42

Tiffin 52, Lake Erie 27

Toledo 38, Cent. Michigan 17

W. Michigan 44, New Hampshire 7

W. Virginia St. 30, Alderson-Broaddus 3

Wabash 42, Wittenberg 35

Wartburg 42, Loras 3

Washington (Mo.) 56, North Park 21

Winona St. 38, Wayne St. (Neb.) 14

Wis.-Oshkosh 46, Wis.-Platteville 7

Wis.-River Falls 56, Wis.-Stevens Pt 3

Wis.-Stout 73, Wis.-Eau Claire 29

Wis.-Whitewater 34, Wis.-La Crosse 31

SOUTHWEST

Alabama 49, Arkansas 26

Alabama St. 16, Texas Southern 13

Arkansas St. 45, Louisiana-Monroe 28

Arkansas Tech 48, S. Nazarene 35

Cent. Arkansas 49, Austin Peay 20

Cincinnati 31, Tulsa 21

E. Texas Baptist 31, Southwestern (Texas) 10

East Central 34, S. Arkansas 22

Hardin Simmons 45, McMurry 13

Harding 38, Oklahoma Baptist 23

Henderson St. 31, SE Oklahoma 23

Houston Baptist 37, Lamar 34

Howard Payne 56, Sul Ross St. 42

Incarnate Word 48, McNeese St. 20

Mary Hardin-Baylor 38, Austin 7

North Texas 45, FAU 28

Oklahoma St. 36, Baylor 25

Ouachita Baptist 48, NW Oklahoma 7

Rice 28, UAB 24

SW Oklahoma 37, Ark.-Monticello 27

Sam Houston St. 17, Stephen F. Austin 16

TCU 55, Oklahoma 24

Texas 38, West Virginia 20

FAR WEST

Air Force 13, Navy 10

Angelo St. 30, W. Oregon 7

CSU-Pueblo 75, Fort Lewis 3

Claremont Mudd 41, La Verne 13

Colorado Mines 45, Chadron St. 9

FIU 21, New Mexico St. 7

Linfield 72, Puget Sound 2

Montana 28, Idaho St. 20

Pacific (Ore.) 35, Willamette 0

Pacific Lutheran 13, George Fox 12

Portland St. 35, N. Arizona 27

San Jose St. 33, Wyoming 16

Utah 42, Oregon St. 16

Washington St. 28, California 9

Whitworth 66, Lewis & Clark 28

