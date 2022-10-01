Saturday’s Ohio High School Football Scores

Published 11:44 pm Saturday, October 1, 2022

By The Associated Press

Ohio High School Athletic Association

Saturday’s Football Scores

Akr. Buchtel 47, Akron Garfield 0

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 64, Fremont St. Joseph 14

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 14, Cle. Benedictine 7

Cin. College Prep. 50, Cin. Shroder 0

Cle. VASJ 21, Bishop Hartley 20

Gates Mills Gilmour 40, Cle. Cent. Cath. 14

Lakewood St. Edward 48, Cle. St. Ignatius 6

Parma Hts. Holy Name 21, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 14

Portsmouth Notre Dame 29, Franklin Furnace Green 21

Rocky River Lutheran W. 50, Garfield Hts. Trinity 0

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 50, Miami Valley Christian Academy 6

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 29, Carrick, Pa. 0

Tol. Christian 47, Sandusky St. Mary 0

