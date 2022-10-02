Museum grounds gets clean up from Bethesda

Recovery group giving back to community

On Sept. 23, the Lawrence County Museum got a visit from a group who has been doing community projects in the area and got help in cleaning up their grounds.

Bethesda Services, LLC is a faith-based addiction and treatment center located in Ironton.

“We have a great group of people here now and they are very avid about helping the community,” Michelle Clutters, licensed dependency counselor 3 for Bethesda, said. “They are about giving back and making up for some of the not-so-great times in their life.”

About 20 people have been taking part in the projects, which they do every Friday, and have included mowing and removing weeds at the Little League Field.

Last week at the museum, Clutters said they mowed, removed weeds from the flower bed, picked up debris, laid mulch and gave everything a cleaning outside.