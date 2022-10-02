SP&O Railroad gets grant to rehab rail yard

Will provide services to PureCycle

SOUTH POINT — The Ohio Rail Development Commission (ORDC) has approved a $50,000 grant for South Point & Ohio Railroad to rehabilitate sections of its rail yard and other infrastructure in South Point to provide a local plastics company with transload capabilities.

The grant will help the railroad to continue rehabilitating the rail infrastructure on-site at The Point Industrial Park, while allowing it to serve its new transload customer, Purecycle, located in Ironton.

The total cost of this phase of on-site rail repair is estimated at $160,000.

The SPOR commenced operations in 2021 and was formed to lease and operate approximately seven miles of railroad located within The Point Industrial Park in South Point. SPOR interchanges with Norfolk Southern on the south side of the Point.

South Point & Ohio Railroad is a subsidiary of Agracel Rail Holdings Company, operating as an independent rail operation headquartered at The Point.

Matthew Dietrich, executive director of the ORDC, said, “we are proud to join the Lawrence Economic Development Corporation in supporting this effort. The improvements made at the site as a result of this project will assist current and future tenants of The Point. This project will be an economic boost to the region.”

“ORDC’s contribution to South Point & Ohio Railroad’s project to enhance transload capabilities and rehabilitate track has enabled our team to partner with LEDC to better leverage those track assets to attract industrial development to Lawrence County. Without ORDC support, this project would not be a reality. The ORDC staff is exceptionally knowledgeable and was supportive throughout the entire project, ensuring a successful outcome for all parties involved,” said Scott C. Lurkins, president of Agracel Rail Holdings.

The Point is manufacturing park with over 500 acres of land under development along the Ohio River. The Point Industrial Park boasts many advantages for importing and exporting products for both domestic and international markets. Utilizing the park’s modern infrastructure, businesses can import or export their products anywhere in the world.