David Bowles

David “Rick” Richard Bowles, 67, of South Point, died Sept. 30, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte L. Clonch Bowles.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Myrtle Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, Kitts Hill, with Pastors Tim Burge and Charles Marcum officiating.

Burial will follow at Myrtle Ridge Cemetery, Kitts Hill.

Visitation will be from 1–2 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.