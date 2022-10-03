Glenna Harper

June 3, 1936– Sept. 29, 2022

Glenna June Harper, 86, of Kitts Hill, passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Mrs. Harper was born June 3, 1936, in Kitts Hill, a daughter to the late Alvin Sr. and Daisy (Blankenship) Harper.

Glenna was a member of Mamre Baptist Church and a member of the Kitts Hill Reunion Committee.

She was a 1954 graduate of Rock Hill High School. After school, she worked at Ohio Bell Telephone and in 1978, she transferred to Ohio Bell in Cincinnati.

Upon retiring, she moved to Florida and owned and operated the Sunrise Mobile Home Park in Arcadia, Florida, for many years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Garfield Harper and Alvin Harper Jr.; five sisters, Louise Lamneck, Opal Queen, Mable Payton, Mary Myers and Wilma Moore

She is survived by three sisters, Hazel O’Lynch, of Florida, Evelyn Rowe and Helen McIntire, both of Kitts Hill

Although Glenna had no biological children, she loved everyone else’s.

She adored her three great-great nieces Scarlett, Harper and Willa Broughton.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Lenny Campbell and Pastor Ryan McKee officiating burial will follow in Oakland Chapel Cemetery

Visitation will be on Tuesday, noon until the time of the funeral service at the funeral home.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.