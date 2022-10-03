Ironton Garden Club honors Yards of the Year

The Ironton Garden Club gave out its Yard of the Year awards in September.

Recipients were Central Furniture, Ralph Kline and First United Methodist Church.

Ironton Garden Club president Carolyn Carter said the club is the second oldest in Ohio and will celebrate its 98th anniversary in April 2023.

She said they are always seeking new members and anyone who would like to join can call her at 740-533-1102.