John Spears

John Edmond Spears, 69, of Ironton, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.

He is survived by his wife, Christy Wilson Spears

Email newsletter signup

The funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Main Street Baptist Church, Coal Grove, with Pastor Paul Bartrum officiating. A military graveside service will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Visitation is 6:30–8 p.m. Tuesday and 6:30–8 p.m. Wednesday at Main Street Baptist Church.

Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Main Street Baptist Church, 108 Main Street, Coal Grove, Ohio, 45638.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.