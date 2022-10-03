Leona Freeman

March 7, 1944–Sept. 30, 2022

Leona June Freeman, 78, of South Point, went to be with Jesus on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

She was born March 7, 1944, in Ironton, a daughter of the late Roosevelt and Clara Kibbey York.

She was a saint, a homemaker and a member of Christ Temple Church.

She loved to sing, had a pie ministry and loved her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Joe Freeman Sr. and several siblings.

Survivors include her children Teresa (Phil) Saunders, of Ashland, Kentucky, Kellie “Sis” (Michael) Willams, of Greenbrier, Tennessee, Douglas “Joey” (Vickie) Freeman, of Gallipolis, David “Brian” (Julie) Freeman, of Chesapeake, James “Buttons” (Missy) Freeman, of Raleigh, North Carolina and Joan “Doodle” (Ronnie) Hall, of South Point; 18 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be Wednesday at Christ Temple Church with Hall’s Funeral Home of Proctorville, officiating, starting with 10–10:30 a.m. family visitation, 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. visitation and service to follow.

Burial will take place at Woodland Cemetery in Coal Grove.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Down Syndrome Society (ndss.org).

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.