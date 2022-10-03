Phyllis Nichols

April 18, 1935–Sept. 28, 2022

Phyllis Hart Dials Nichols, of Coal Grove, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sept. 28, 2022.

Phyllis was born in Ashland, Kentucky, on April 18, 1935, to Harold and Thelma Hart.

Phyllis graduated from Ashland High School in 1953, attended Ashland Community College for a year and then attended St. Mary’s School of Nursing, graduating as an RN in 1957.

She worked in hospitals in Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia before retiring from the Barboursville Veterans’ Home in 1988.

She was a volunteer for the American Heart Association in Milton, West Virginia and for Community Hospice in Ashland, Kentucky.

She loved caring for others, especially those in need.

Phyllis was kind and had a smile for everyone.

She was a Christian and a member of the First Baptist Church of Russell, Kentucky.

She is survived by a son, Timothy Dials; four stepsons, Jeff, Don, Michael and Mark Nichols. Via her marriage to Donald Nichols, Phyllis was also the proud grandmother of seven grandchildren, Emily (Greg) Monsma, of Louisville, Kentucky; Chase (Katie) Nichols, of Lexington, Kentucky; Corey (Mary) Nichols, of Frankfort, Kentucky; Steven Nichols, of Pleasant View, Tennessee; Ben (Nicole) Nichols, of Palm Harbor, Florida; Matt Maher, of Atlanta, Georgia; and Brian Nichols, of Cleveland, Tennessee.

Phyllis was also the loving grandmother of seven great-grandchildren, Hudson and Jessamine Monsma, Emerson Nichols, Isabell Burkybile, Kendall Nichols and Asher and Silas Nichols. Additionally, she is survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Dials (1994), her second husband, Donald Nichols (2022); and two daughters, Jolanda Sue Dials and Rhonda Dials Lakin (2012).

Visitation will be held 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home in Ironton.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe funeral home. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery in Ironton on Monday.