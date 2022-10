Sean Moxcey Jr.

Sean David Moxcey Jr., 23, of South Point, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

A memorial service will be held at a later time, please contact the family for details.

Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Donations can be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

Condolences may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.