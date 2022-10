Nominations were taken and the Lawrence County Veteran of the Year has been chosen for 2022.

This will be the fourth recipient for the program, which began in 2019.

This year’s recipient will be announced to the public on Nov. 9, Lou Pyles, with the veterans program committee, said.

Previous recipients were Mathew Jenkins, for 2019, Martin Jackson, for 2020, and Dean Palmer, for 2021.