Betty Cox

April 14, 1935–Oct. 2, 2022

Betty Jean (Akers) Cox, 87, of Ironton, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at her residence.

The Waterloo native was born April 14, 1935, a daughter to the late Andrew Jackson and Wyona (Hopkins) Akers.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, Major Cox.

Mrs. Cox attended Decatur School and was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Arnold, Forrest, Earl, Gaylord, Truman, Ossie and Otis Akers; and sisters, Marie Harr, June Miller, Ruth Nelson, Octava Owens, Arbutus Kazee and Carolyn Akers

She is survived by her children, son, Danny R. (Tami) Cox, of Ironton; and daughters, Sue (Rudy) McDonald, of South Point, Jeanette Trent, Michele (Gene) Brown and Wynie (Bob) Dalton, all of Ironton, and Naomi (Doug) Patch, of Boise, Idaho.

Funeral services will be noon Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Burial will follow in Kirby Flats Cemetery, Ashland, Kentucky.

Visitation will be Thursday at the funeral home.

To offer the family condolences and to read full obituary, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.