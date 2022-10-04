Greenup sheriff to have safety check points

GREENUP, Ky. — The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting periodic traffic

safety checkpoints throughout Greenup County as approved by the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office policy and procedure manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for motorists using the public roadways and to provide a deterrent for those who violate laws contained in the Kentucky Revised Statutes.

