Hornets finish 3rd at D3 district golf tournament

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PORTSMOUTH — For the Coal Grove Hornets, it was like a birdie putt rimmed the cup and came out.

Email newsletter signup

The Hornets finished third in the Division 3 Southeast District golf tournament at the Elks Country Club on Monday, thus missing out on a trip to the state tournament.

North Adams shot a 340 to win the tournament and get the state berth. Crooksville had a 346 scored and Coal Grove shot a collective 351.

Only one team and one individual not on the qualifying team advance to the state tournament.

The Southeast District has been cut to just one qualifying team, slowing dwindling from 5 to 3 to one. The same breakdown goes for an individual qualifying for the state tournament.

St. Joseph Flyers’ sophomore Eli Ford tied for third place with Coal Grove’s Joel Beals in the individual standings.

Ford shot 40-39 for a 79 total while the freshman Beals also went 39-40 for a 79 score.

Lucasville Valley sophomore Cameron Phillips easily got the state berth and medalist honors with a 66 on rounds of 35 and 31. South Webster sophomore Owen Mault was runner-up as he shot 39-36 for a 75 total.

Besides Beals, sophomore Maddox Rowe had an 87 on rounds of 42-45 for the Hornets. Senior Luke Jenkins went 48-44 for a 92, one shot back was senior Mason Frazier with rounds of 46-47, and sophomore Noah Holmes shot 50-45 for a 95 total.