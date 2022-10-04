Lady Tigers fall short at D2 district golf tourney

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CIRCLEVILLE — The woke up a little early from their dream.

Email newsletter signup

With hopes of a state tournament berth the dream, the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers first-ever district appearance ended on Monday in the Division 2 girls district golf tournament at Pickaway Country Club.

The Southeast District has been cut to just one qualifying team, slowing dwindling from 5 to 3 to one. The same breakdown goes for an individual qualifying for the state tournament.

Westfall had a 357 team score to win the tournament and get the start berth.

Circleville was next at 372 followed by Gallipolis at 384, Waterford at 414, South Webster 426, Southeastern 432, Portsmouth West 433, West Union 437, Ironton 443 and Manchester 464.

Federal Hocking, Lucasville Valley, Vinton County, Wellston, Crooksville, Adena, Piketon and Zane Trace did not have full teams.

Ironton junior Sidnea Belle shot identical rounds of 45 for a 90 and was ninth overall among individuals.

Junior Emily Weber shot 58-56 for a 114 total, senior Mary Lackey went 58-58 for 116, senior Tessa Shelton was 62-61 for 123 and senior Edie Fadis shot 67-61 for a 128.

The medalist was Crooksville senior Riley McKenzie who shot an 81 and was the lone individual state qualifier.