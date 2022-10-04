Landford Fisher

Landford Darwin Fisher, 81, of Proctorville, died Oct. 2, 2022, at Promedica of Riverview, South Point.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Jeff Black officiating.

Email newsletter signup

Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens Miller.

Visitation will be held 10–11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.