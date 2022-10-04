Medical Assisting program at ACTC to begin in January

Staff report

ASHLAND, Ky. – Ashland Community and Technical College has announced the launch of a new program, slated to begin in January, pending approval.

The Medical Assisting (MA) program will offer an Associate of Applied Science degree in Medical Assisting.

Medical assistants work alongside physicians as a multi-skilled healthcare professional and are vital in the day-to-day operations of medical practices, doctor’s offices, and other healthcare facilities.

“We are so excited to be able to train future medical assistants at ACTC,” said Kellie Cyrus, program coordinator. “Medical assistants are the glue that hold a medical office together. In our program, you will gain multiple skills that will allow you to play an important role in the healthcare field.”

Those interested in learning more about the program can participate in the online pre-admissions conference found on the Medical Assisting webpage. The pre-admissions conference is required for program applicants. The application deadline is Nov. 30.

For more information, contact Cyrus at kellie.cyrus@kctcs.edu.