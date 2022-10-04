Michael Mays

Sept. 9, 1963–Oct. 2, 2022

Michael Ray Mays, 59, of Ironton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at the Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

He was born Sept. 9, 1963, the son of Allen and the late Sharon (Edwards) Mays.

He is survived by his father; a brother, Ronald (Hope) Mays, of Kitts Hill; one sister, Elaine (Mays) Wilson, of Marysville; four daughters, Mallorie (Jamie) Miller, of Marietta, Emily Mays, of Ironton, Alison Mays, of Greenup, Kentucky, and Melanie (Burl) Hankins, of Ironton; and four grandchildren, Miles Miller, Marleigh Miller, Maddie Hankins and Mariah Hanson.

Mike was a 1981 graduate of Dawson-Bryant High School.

After graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Army.

He worked as a carpenter and was a retired member of the Local Carpenters Union.

He was a jack of all trades in the span of his work career.

He was always willing to help his family and friends with mechanic work or home repairs. He never met a stranger.

He was a Christian and attended the Evangelistic Outreach Ministries in New Boston.

He loved to be outdoors, fishing with his friends, racing at the local dirt tracks and working on cars.

He loved spending time with his family and friends.

He was loved by many and will be sadly missed by all.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Calvin Ray Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be Friday, 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

To offer the Mays family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.