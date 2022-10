Roland Meffert

Roland W. Meffert, 83, of Hurricane, West Virginia, died Oct. 1, 2022, after a short illness.

At his request, a public service will not be held.

The immediate family will honor him with private memorial service.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.