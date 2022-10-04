Simpson sets new RH soccer scoring record; Redmen beat Portsmouth, New Boston

Published 11:14 pm Tuesday, October 4, 2022

By Jim Walker


Rock Hill Redmen senior soccer standout Sam Simpson scored the 110th goal of his career to set a new school record. The Redmen blanked Portsmouth 9-0. (Photo Submitted)

PEDRO — Sam I am, and I am the career leader.

Rock Hill senior Sam Simpson had a haul as he scored 4 goals which enabled him to set the all-time soccer scoring record as the Redmen beat the Portsmouth Trojans 9-0 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Tuesday.

Simpson’s 110th goal surpassed Victor Aguilera who had the previous record with 109 career goals.

The record goal was a family affair as Sam scored off a corner kick from his brother Ben while assistant coach and dad Adam Simpson looked on.

The record goal came at the 52:55 mark of the second half and opened up a 6-0 lead.

Simpson also had an assist to go with his scoring while Brayden Adams had a hat trick with 3 goals and he also had an assist.

Jaxon Rose and Dawson Lewis each scored a goal with Lewis getting 3 assists. Connor Blagg had an assist.

Rose scored off an assist by Adams to give Rock Hill the only goal they would need at the 20:13 mark of the first half.

Simpson then scored with an assist from Blagg at the 22:17 mark and then scored an unassisted goal with 28:36 on the clock.

Adams scored the next 2 goals for the Redmen with Dawson getting the assist each time and it was 5-0 at the half.

After Simpson got his milestone goal, Lewis used an assist from Sam Simpson to score with 57:10 on the clock.

Simpson scored again about 5 minutes later and Adams used an assist from Lewis to score at 66:57 and set the final score.

On Monday, the Redmen fell behind 1-0 but then scored 6 unanswered goals en route to a 6-2 non-league win over the New Boston Tigers on Monday.

Rhys Bratchett’s unassisted goal with 6:48 on the first quarter block gave the Tigers up 1-0.

Rock Hill took over from that moment and scored 6 straight goals.

Sam Simpson teamed up to score with Connor Blagg getting the assist and the game was tied at the 17:07 mark.

Adams scored off an assist from Sam Simpson and the Redmen had the lead for good with 26:5 on the clock.

Sam Simpson got an unassisted goal at 27:53, Blagg got a goal with an assist from Lewis and it was 4- with 32:11 on the clock.

Sam Simpson found the back of the net again with an assist from Adams at it was 5-1 at the half.

The Redmen went up 6-1 with 62:20 on the clock before Preston Jackson had an unassisted goal for New Boston.

Sam Simpson has now scored 23 goals this season with Adams scoring 22.

Rock Hill moves to 7-6-1 on the season and 4-3-1 in the OVC. The Redmen will host Chesapeake on Thursday.

Tuesday’s Game

Portsmouth 0 0 = 0

Rock Hill 5 4 = 9

First Half

RH — Jaxon Rose (assist Brayden Adams) 20:13

RH — Sam Simpson (assist Connor Blagg) 22:17

RH — Sam Simpson (unassisted) 28:36

RH — Brayden Adams (assist Dawson Lewis) 33:19

RH — Brayden Adams (assist Dawson Lewis) 33:57

Second Half

RH — Sam Simpson (assist Ben Simpson) 52:55

RH — Dawson Lewis (assist Sam Simpson) 57:10

RH — Sam Simpson (unassisted) 63:05

RH — Brayden Adams (assist Dawson Lewis) 66:57

Monday’s Game

New Boston 1 1 = 2

Rock Hill  5 1 = 6

First Half

NB — Rhys Bratchett (unassisted) 6:48

RH — Sam Simpson (assist Connor Blagg) 17:07

RH — Brayden Adams ((assist Sam Simpson) 26:54

RH — Sam Simpson (unassisted) 27:53

RH — Connor Blagg (assist Dawson Lewis) 32:11

RH — Sam Simpson (assist Brayden Adams) 36:37

Second Half

RH — Dawson Lewis (assist Ben Simpson) 62:20

NB — Preston Jackson (unassisted) 78:48

