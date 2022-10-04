Tyler Lemaster

Tyler Jacob Lemaster, 23, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Oct. 1, 2022, surrounded by his family.

A celebration of life will be held at noon Friday at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville.

Visitation for family and friends will be at 11 a.m. until time of service on Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Recovery Point of Huntington.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/hall.