Area High School Football Schedule
Published 12:32 am Wednesday, October 5, 2022
High School Football
Friday’s Games
October 7
Coal Grove at Ironton
Rock Hill at Gallipolis
Chesapeake at South Point
Fairland at Portsmouth
Symmes Valley at Sciotoville East
Green at Northwest
Portsmouth Notre Dame at Beaver Eastern
Minford at Oak Hill
Wheelersburg at Waverly
Lucasville Valley at Portsmouth West
Friday’s Games
October 14
Gallipolis at Ironton
Coal Grove at Fairland
Chesapeake at Rock Hill
Portsmouth at South Point
Sciotoville East at Green
Beaver Eastern at McDermott Northwest
Ports. West at Oak Hill
Lucasville Valley at Wheelersburg
Waverly at Minford
Saturday, Oct. 15
Symmes Valley at Ports. Nptre Dame