Area High School Football Schedule

Published 12:32 am Wednesday, October 5, 2022

By Staff Reports

High School Football

Friday’s Games

October 7

Coal Grove at Ironton

Rock Hill at Gallipolis

Chesapeake at South Point

Fairland at Portsmouth

Symmes Valley at Sciotoville East

Green at Northwest

Portsmouth Notre Dame at Beaver Eastern

Minford at Oak Hill

Wheelersburg at Waverly

Lucasville Valley at Portsmouth West

October 14

Gallipolis at Ironton

Coal Grove at Fairland

Chesapeake at Rock Hill

Portsmouth at South Point

Sciotoville East at Green

Beaver Eastern at McDermott Northwest

Ports. West at Oak Hill

Lucasville Valley at Wheelersburg

Waverly at Minford

Saturday, Oct. 15

Symmes Valley at Ports. Nptre Dame

