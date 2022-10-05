Area High School Football Standings
Published 12:29 am Wednesday, October 5, 2022
High School Football
2022 Regular Season Standings
Ohio Valley Conference
OVC Overall
W L Pts. Opp W L Pts Opp
Ironton 4 0 200 32 7 0 273 70
Gallipolis 4 0 157 109 7 0 260 152
Portsmouth 3 1 147 111 4 3 227 215
Coal Grove 2 2 161 92 5 2 315 166
Fairand 2 2 117 126 5 2 219 162
Rock Hill 1 3 76 125 3 4 131 185
South Point 0 4 48 154 2 5 161 231
Chesapeake 0 4 25 182 2 5 86 237
Southern Ohio Conference
Division I
SOC Overall
W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp
Northwest 2 0 94 18 5 2 240 129
Beaver Eastern 2 0 51 28 2 5 107 152
Prts. Notre Dame 1 1 47 69 3 4 209 175
Green 1 1 42 29 6 1 246 126
Sciotoville East 0 2 8 70 2 5 178 190
Symmes Valley 0 2 20 48 1 5 72 179
Division II
SOC Overall
W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp
Wheelersburg 2 0 98 7 5 2 232 102
Portsmouth West 2 0 78 58 6 1 257 94
Lucasville Valley 1 1 42 67 3 4 182 210
Waverly 1 1 102 56 3 4 243 267
Minford 0 2 16 71 4 3 185 153
Oak Hill 0 2 14 91 1 6 75 188