Broadband internet coming to Aid

Seven other communities to be added soon

The area of Aid will be getting broadband fiber optic internet.

On Monday, JB-Nets, LLC of Gallipolis, announced that it will begin providing high speed broadband internet service in the Aid community.

The new service location and successful completion of their first fiber optic headend is part of the Ohio Residential Broadband Expansion Grant.

It was celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday at the Family Medical Center in Aid.

The project is a part of JB-Nets long-term goal of expanding high speed internet services into Lawrence County.

The company has been bringing broadband services into large portions of Gallia County over the past 20 years. The expansion into Lawrence County is being assisted through the support of the Ohio Residential Broadband Expansion Grant as well as the Lawrence County Commissioners.

To date, as part of this expansion, JB-Nets has been able to provide wireless service in the Wilgus, Waterloo, Coal Grove, as well as south Ironton area.

Upcoming areas to be served in the near future will include Pedro, Getaway, Decatur, Pine Creek, Kitts Hill, Windsor, and Scottown.

Service will first be provided to some these areas as wireless service, and later be enhanced to fiber direct to the home or business.

Information regarding the JB-Nets company, services, and service packages can be found on thecompany’s website www.jbnets.net.

For more information regarding the JB-Nets Services, contact their sales department at 740-446-2975.