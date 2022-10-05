Browns place rookie RB Jerome Ford on injured reserve

Published 1:54 am Wednesday, October 5, 2022

By The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns rookie running back Jerome Ford was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after injuring his ankle in Sunday’s loss to Atlanta.

A fifth-round pick from Cincinnati, Ford has been returning kickoffs for the Browns (2-2), who lost return specialist Jakeem Grant Sr. to a season-ending Achilles injury during training camp.

Ford averaged 24.2 yards on six returns, with a long of 44 yards.

Email newsletter signup

Ford got hurt in the first quarter of Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Falcons and didn’t return. He can return after missing four games.

The Browns also signed defensive end Sam Kamara to the practice squad and released defensive end Curtis Weaver.

Kamara played at Stony Brook. The 6-foot, 272-pounder played in eight games with the Chicago Bears last season.

More z RSS Twitter

Dallas fan catches Judge’s 62nd homer on fly

Judge hits AL record 62nd home run

Steer’s RBI double helps Reds avoid 100th loss

Reds avoid 100th loss, beat Cubs 3-1 behind Hunter Greene

Print Article