EDITORIAL: The value of local media

If you read this past weekend’s edition of The Tribune, you saw the first of a four-part series on the history of WIRO and its legacy serving Ironton and the Tri-State on radio.

The work, compiled from extensive interview by Gordon Hall, a former DJ, broadcast journalist and communications instructor who began his 30-year radio career at WIRO, will continue for the next three weekend editions of our paper.

Since the publication of its first part, we have heard much positive feedback from readers, who enjoyed the nostalgia of reading of personalities and an institution they grew up with.

And we hope that it serves as an illustration of the value of locally-originated media and what it brings to a region.

Whether it is covering local sports, providing updates on school closures, covering council meetings or highlighting those from the community for their work, local print and broadcast outlets are vital to an area, giving depth that wider outlets have neither the time nor resources to provide, and we at The Tribune aim to continue to fill that role.

We thank Hall for bringing this well-researched and written series to us and hope you enjoy its subsequent installments.