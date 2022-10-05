Lady Hornets get five-set win over Greenup County

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — Start right, finish happy.

The Coal Grove Lady Hornets began this week of volleyball with a win over the Greenup County Lady Musketeers on Tuesday.

The Lady Hornets took a 5-set win over the Lady Musketeers in a non-conference game, 20-25, 25-15, 14-25, 25-17 and 15-9 in the tiebreaker.

“We started the week off right,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Tricia Damron.

There were plenty of contributions led by Kelsey Fraley with 28 points, 45 assists and 4 ace serves while Gracie Damron had 16 points, 13 kills and 4 blocks.

Kenadee Keaton got 9 points and 12 digs, Kylie Montgomery had 10 points, 11 kills and 14 digs, Bryna Guy finished with 12 points, 5 kills and 5 blocks, Olivia Kingrey 11 points, 8 kills and 16 digs and Alivia Noel racked up 12 points, 2 blocks and 18 digs.

In the junior varsity game, Coal Grove won in two sets, 25-23, 25-19. Ellie Delawder had 13 points and Avril Klaiber 12 for the Lady Hornets.