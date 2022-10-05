Lady Hornets on fire with win over Green

By Jim Walker

COAL GROVE — In the fall, people should watch any fires they set because they can get out of control.

The Coal Grove Lady Hornets were setting up fires and Gracie Damron and Bryna Guy were burning out of control as they sparked a straight sets volleyball win over the Green Lady Bobcats on Wednesday.

“Our passing game was on tonight and when that happens, our middle hitters Gracie Damron and Bryna Guy are on fire,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Tricia Damron after a 25-12, 25-13, 25-20 sweep.

Flaming the fire was setter Kelsey Fraley who put up 50 assists on the night to go with 21 points including 3 ace serves.

Damron’s anti-Smokey the Bear night included 15 points with 9 kills and 11 blocks. Guy had 7 kills and 9 blocks.

Kylie Montgomery had 6 points with 8 kills and 12 digs, Kenadee Keaton racked up 12 points with 2 ace serves and 10 digs, Olivia Kingrey had 12 points, 5 kills and 13 digs while Alivia Noel had 8 points with 3 kills and 9 digs.

In the junior varsity game, Coal Grove won 25-10, 20-25 and 25-22.