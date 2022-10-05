SP girls shutout Greenup

By Jim Walker

LLOYD, Ky.— Jasmyn Jones made quick a “haul.”

Jones scored 4 goals or a haul as she led the South Point Lady Pointers to a 9-0 shutout over the Green County Lady Musketeers in a non-league soccer game on Thursday.

“Our midfield did a great job of finding the open space to play the ball to our forwards,” said Lady Pointers’ coach Erin Jenkins.

“Our defense had their third shutout of the season. Our defense was led by Jaycie Walters, Alli Stidham and Haylie Patrick tonight. I was very please with how well we played.”

Besides Jones getting 4 goals, Luca Pennington, Ella Cassidy, Neveah Huff, Makinzie Luhrsen and Walters each scored a goal.

Registering an assist were Bindi Staley, Jones, Huff and Cassidy.

“My girls had an excellent game tonight after their OVC win against Fairland on Tuesday. I was worried about how tired our legs would be but the girls stepped right up and we were able to finish the ball very well tonight,” said Jenkins.

South Point’s goalkeepers Luhrsen and Jaidyn Malone had one save apiece.

The Lady Pointers (5-3) will play Spring Valley, W.Va., on Saturday.

South Point 7 2 = 9

Greenup Co. 0 0 = 0