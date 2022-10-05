St. Joseph’s Ford earns All-SOC golf honors

By Jim Walker

PORTSMOUTH — Eli Ford went back-to-back.

For the second straight season, the St. Joseph Flyers sophomore golfer earn Southern Ohio Conference I honors at the league tournament last Thursday.

Ford finished third among all golfers whether Division I or II as he fired a 79.

South Webster won tournament with a 359 team score. Lucasville Valley’s Cam Phillips shot a 72 for medalist honors and was named the Player of the Year.

The four All-SOC golfers were South Webster’s Owen Mault with a 75 and Riley Burnett with an 86, Beaver Eastern’s Cayden Haislop with a 90 and South Webster’s Tristan Belford with a 96.

In SOC II, Wheelersburg had a 335 team score to win the tournament with Eli Hall shooting an 80 to earn Player of the Year honors.

Also on the All-SOC team were Wheelersburg’s Brady Gill with an 81, Owen Young with an 85 and Levi Kidd at 89, Minford’s Matthew Justice shot an 85 and Waverly’s Ben Nichols carded an 88.