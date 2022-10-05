The spooky season begins

Halloween events are lined up for region

October is here and Halloween is only a few weeks away.

The first of the holiday’s events kicked off Saturday with the first weekend of the Ironton Lions Club’s annual Haunted Tunnel, located in the Old State Route 75 tunnel across from The Hills shopping center. The attraction is open each Saturday, from 7:30-11 p.m., to the end of the month and admission is $10 per person.

Other events are lined up for throughout the region. If you know of a Halloween event or have one you would like publicized, send us the info at briefs@irontontribune.com and we will add it to our daily calendar.

Oct. 8

Chesapeake Octoberfest

The Annual Chesapeake Octoberfest is back after a two-year hiatus. At the Chesapeake Triangle there will be vendors and entertainment, as well as a Fire Parade, car show, and Rigatoni Raffle.

Pumpkins on Vernon

Vendors, food and music from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Vernon Street in Ironton. Hosted by Cardinal Wishes and Treasures From the Valley.

Oct. 14-15

Rocky Horror Picture Show

The Paramount Players will present “The Rocky Horror Show: The Stage Musical” at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit www.paramountartscenter.com.

Oct. 15

Hocus Pocus

The Sanderson Sisters are back from the dead and headed to the Ritter Park Amphitheater in Huntington, West Virginia, to put a spell on you. Catch the hit Halloween classic “Hocus Pocus” under the stars, complete with a live shadow cast. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., costume contest at 7:30 p.m., “Hocus Pocus” at 8 p.m.

Admission is $5 per person, participation packs $10.

Oct. 24

Ironton Safe Trick or Treat

Ironton businesses will host safe Trick or Treating down town from 5:30–7 p.m.

Oct. 27

Coal Grove Trick or Treat

Coal Grove will hold Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m. If it rains, it will be rescheduled for the same time on Oct. 29.

Oct. 28

Burlington Halloween Parade

Burlington Elementary School will host their annual Halloween parade at 10 a.m. In past years, this event has taken place on the sidewalk around the school, but, this year, County Road 1 will be closed and students will walk the route between the school and Willowvale Condominiums. Parade will also have the South Point High School Band of Gold.

South Point Halloween Parade

South Point Elementary School will host their Halloween parade at 1 p.m., with students following the streets surrounding the school’s campus.

Oct. 29

Halloween Candy Crane Drop

Celebrate Halloween by bringing your family to Ritter Park in Huntington, West Virginia for the Halloween Candy Crane Drop. With assistance from Mayo Tree Company, hundreds of pounds of candy will be dropped from the sky for little ones to collect.

Schedule:

Ages 5 and under – Noon

Ages 6-12- 12:30 p.m.

All-Inclusive candy drop – 1 p.m.

21+ Costume Contest and Concert

The Ironton Elks Lodge 177 presents A Nightmare on Park Avenue at 7 p.m., featuring a costume contest and split the pot, as well as performances by String Therapy, Building Rockets and Jayce Turley & Cardinal Point.

Oct. 31

Ironton Citywide Trick or Treat

Ironton will hold citywide Trick or Treat from 6-8 p.m.

Chesapeake Trick or Treat

Chesapeake will hold Trick or Treat from 6-7:30 p.m.

South Point Trick or Treat

South Point will hold Trick or Treat from 6-7:30 p.m.

Hanging Rock Trick or treat

Hanging Rock will hold Trick or Treat from 6-8 p.m.

Proctorville Trick or Treat

Proctorville will hold Trick or Treat from 6-7:30 p.m.

Ongoing

Haunted Mountain

Haunted Mountain will run until Oct. 31 at Sugarloaf Mountain Amphitheater in Chillicothe.

The event features stories from a Vampires Assistant, his collection of curiosities trail, and his escape room challenge, as well as a play on the journey into the macabre world of vampires.

Box office, escape rooms and pub open at 6:30 p.m. The play begins at 7:30 p.m. Haunted Trail opens following the performance. Last call for trail and escape rooms at 11 p.m.

For ticket info, visit www.hauntedmountain.org.