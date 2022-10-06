Johnda Holston

April 12, 1950–Oct. 4, 2022

Johnda Mabery Holston, 72, of Warren, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

She was born on April 12, 1950, to the late Jake and Sara Corn Mabery.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Holston; and her parents.

She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

In her spare time, she could be found spinning, weaving and knitting.

She enjoyed traveling and seeing new places.

She stayed connected with her community and friends as much as possible. She was a member of the Youngstown Weavers Guild and was involved in the Order of the Eastern Star.

She is survived by her sons, Ray (Katie) Holston, of Sylvania, and Lewis (Brandy) Holston, of Warren; grandchildren, Hayley, Hannah and Bella Holston of Sylvania; sister, Marsha (Fred) Wise, of Huntington, West Virginia; and aunts, Joy Corn, and Orleen Stoltz.

Calling hours will be held 2–4 p.m. Monday at Lane Funeral Home, Roberts-Clark 180 Garfield Dr. NE Warren, with funeral service to follow at 4 p.m.

A second calling hours will be held 10 a.m.–noon Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with a graveside service and interment to follow at Woodland Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com or at www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.